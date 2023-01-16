Noida Deputy Labour Commissioner suspended after Japanese investor complains of corruption

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Noida Deputy Labour Commissioner (DLC) Dharmendra Kumar Singh, following a corruption complaint by foreign investors, as per an India CSR report.

The action came after a senior executive of a Japanese company filed a complaint in Lucknow against Singh alleging corruption. A two-member inquiry into the case found Singh guilty and recommended disciplinary action against him.

“We were informed about inquiry and some initial reports were given by the district officials as well. We also found that there were some malpractices involved,” Suhas LY, district magistrate told HT.

Singh was DLC of Gautam Budh Nagar. He was posted in Noida about six months ago, as per a Hindustan Times report. Singh will now be attached to the Kanpur office until further orders, it added. He will also remain suspended pending proof he received no income from other sources.

Singh was suspended on January 12, within three days of the complaint being filed. The swift action comes as UP prepares to host its investors’ summit to attract foreign investment on February 10-12.

Notably, Gautam Budh Nagar has attracted the maximum investments in UP so far. As many as 771 intent letters and 711 MoUs promising Rs 5 lakh crore investment have been signed, information from the industries department showed as per the HT report.