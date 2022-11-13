Noida Authority to Charge Pet Owners Rs 10,000 in Case of Mishap Due to Dog or Cat

Pets tend to get anxious during the festive season. What you can do to help (Representative Image)

The Noida Authority has decided to charge a penalty of Rs 10,000 from pet owners in case of any untoward incident due to a pet dog or cat. The money is for the treatment of any injured person or animal.

The development comes after the 207th board meeting where decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region.

The CEO of the Noida Authority took to Twitter to share the decisions taken at the board meeting in a series of tweets.

Registration of pet dogs or cats before March 1, 2023 has been made mandatory. If a pet owner fails to register before the last date, a penalty will be imposed.

Sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs have been made mandatory. A fine of Rs 2000 per month will be imposed in case of violation.

Requirement marking of feeding place on outdoor area and arrangement of food and drink will be done by feeders or RWA or AOA only. If a pet dog is littered in a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it.

In case of any mishap caused due to a pet dog/cat a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed and the medical expenses of the injured person/animal will be borne by the owner of the pet (that caused the mishap).