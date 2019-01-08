Noida Authority, HCL Foundation ink pact for solid waste management

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) entered into a pact with the HCL Foundation for solid waste management in the city, which generates around 600 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, officials said.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), HCL Foundation will collaborate with the Noida Authority for analysing, planning, designing and implementing solid waste management (SWM) strategies, focusing on waste segregation at source and effective management solutions for the remaining waste, they said.

Noting that Noida currently generates around 600 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, the authority said that with a rising population, the waste generated by the city is expected to rise many-fold and if not effectively managed can lead to increased pollution and a heightened risk of vector-borne diseases spread by rodents and insects.

"Thus, there is an urgent need for effective planning and implementation of Solid Waste Management for a clean Noida," it said in a statement.

"With key learnings from similar programmes implemented in other cities in the country, Project Clean NOIDA is aimed at helping the city emerge as best-in-class in terms of waste management, leading to reduced pollution levels and improved health and overall living conditions," the authority said.

Chairman and CEO, Noida Authority, Alok Tandon said it was a proud moment for NOIDA that the MoU has been signed for the transformation of the city.

"This unique association with HCL Foundation will set an example across the country in the area of waste management. I urge all stakeholders to join hands and work towards the successful implementation of our objective," he said.

Navpreet Kaur, Director, HCL Foundation, who signed the MoU said the firm was delighted to partner with NOIDA for implementing Project Clean NOIDA and envision that together they will be able to transform the city's solid waste management programme.

"I am hopeful that through our combined efforts, we will be able to place Noida high up, in the Swachh Survekshan rankings," she said.

The scope of the MoU, which will be valid for three years, also includes developing IT-enabled solutions for solid waste management operations, maintenance, coordination, monitoring and evaluation, the statement said

There will be an exchange of data to leverage each stakeholder's expertise and work towards the successful implementation of a strategic action plan.

In this regard, a Collaboration Steering Committee is being constituted with representatives from both parties to manage, review, monitor and facilitate all projects, the statement said.