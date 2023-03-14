 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida Airport: Over 2,600 workers, 400 machines at site for timely completion, say top officers

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the greenfield airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, some 75 km off Delhi, for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Over 2,600 workers along with more than 400 machines are on site and work for the first phase of the Noida International Airport is on track for timely completion, officials said on Tuesday.

YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann said earthwork was completed earlier this year and vertical construction has started including on the terminal building and runway.
"The development of the airport is making significant headway and is on track for timely completion," Schnellmann told reporters.

He said the airport will open for commercial flights by the end of 2024 with one runway and a terminal building while trial flights are expected four-to-six months before that.