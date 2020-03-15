App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Noida administration launches dedicated email id, 24x7 phone line for queries on coronavirus

Besides facilities set up by the Health Department, District Magistrate B N Singh said the administration has also set up a control centre at the collectorate with staff to respond to queries on COVID-19 round the clock.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Individuals and RWAs in Noida and Greater Noida can make use of a dedicated email id and a 24x7 telephonic helpline for their queries related to preventing the spread of coronavirus or to inform the administration about the steps they are taking for the same, officials said on Sunday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has launched a dedicated email id – dmgbncorona@gmail.com – a day after opening a similar 24-hour telephonic helpline – 0120 2569 901 – to respond to queries related to the contagious novel virus threat, the officials said.

"Individuals, or resident welfare associations (RWAs) or organisations can put any information related to coronavirus or have their queries related to it on the email id – HYPERLINK "mailto:dmgbncorona@gmail.com"dmgbncorona@gmail.com. They can inform about whatever measures they are taking to prevent spread of the virus or ask whatever queries they have and all this would be passed on to the health department for necessary action," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prasoon Dwivedi said.

The administration had on Saturday launched the phone number 0120 2569 901 which can be used for information and queries related to coronavirus. Records of the 24-hour phone service are also being maintained in a log book, the administration said.

Earlier, DM Singh had directed all revenue officials to work in tandem with the Health Department in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has already banned the use of swimming pools and public gatherings till April 15, among other steps, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

