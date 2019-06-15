App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Noida admin penalises 17 private schools for charing excessive fees

Rs 75,000 penalty was imposed on eight schools: CLM Public School, Gagan Public School, Greater Heights Public School, Dharm Public School (all four in Greater Noida), Grads International School, Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, Karl Huber (all three in Noida) and SD Public School in Bhangel, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The district authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh on 17 private schools for charging excessive fees from students, officials said Saturday. The maximum penalty of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on Jagran Public School, Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in a statement.

Rs 75,000 penalty was imposed on eight schools: CLM Public School, Gagan Public School, Greater Heights Public School, Dharm Public School (all four in Greater Noida), Grads International School, Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, Karl Huber (all three in Noida) and SD Public School in Bhangel, it said.

"Altogether a penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh was imposed on 17 schools following a decision of the District Fees Regulatory Committee under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Fees Regulation Act for Self–Financed Schools – 2018," it said.

Close

Vishwa Bharti Public School in Noida have been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 50,000, while Ramagya Public School Rs 20,000, the administration said.

related news

Six schools – Rockwood, G D Goenka, Modern Public School, Acent International, APJ International and Ryan International – were penalised Rs 10,000 each, it added.

Amid complaints of excessive fees in private schools by thousands of parents and guardians of children, the Uttar Pradesh government had in September 2018 asked all districts to set up a fees regulatory committee to take cognisance of such matters.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #education #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.