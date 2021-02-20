MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Nobody spoke about farm laws at NITI Aayog meeting: Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

A press release issued by the Punjab government, however, claimed that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find 'urgent solution' to the apprehensions raised by the protesting farmers.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST
Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Following the sixth governing council meeting of government think-tank NITI Aayog on February 20, the agency's Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar claimed that "nobody" discussed the issue of farm laws.

"Nobody spoke about the farm laws during today's meeting," news agency ANI reported Kumar as saying at the press conference following the meeting.

Kumar, according to News18, categorically ruled out the demand raised by any of the states during the meeting to repeal the agriculture reform laws.

"There was no discussion on the Centre's farm laws, or the demand for their repeal in the meeting today," the channel quoted him as saying.

A press release issued by the Punjab government, however, claimed that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find "urgent solution" to the apprehensions raised by the protesting farmers.

Close

Related stories

Singh also raised "concern over threat to the state’s agriculture by three farm laws", the statement added.

During the NITI Aayog meeting, Modi urged the states to give impetus to the private sector. The Prime Minister also highlighted the positive response received to the Union Budget 2021-22.

"At NITI Aayog meeting, six items were in focus - making India a manufacturing powerhouse, reimagining agriculture, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level, and health and nutrition," Kumar told reporters.

Among chief ministers of opposition parties, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the government to focus on manufacturing to compete with China.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the prime minister to focus on "job creation" and ramping up "health services".
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #NITI Aayog #NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar #Punjab
first published: Feb 20, 2021 09:41 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.