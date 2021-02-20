Nobody spoke about farm laws at NITI Aayog meeting: Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Following the sixth governing council meeting of government think-tank NITI Aayog on February 20, the agency's Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar claimed that "nobody" discussed the issue of farm laws.

"Nobody spoke about the farm laws during today's meeting," news agency ANI reported Kumar as saying at the press conference following the meeting.

Kumar, according to News18, categorically ruled out the demand raised by any of the states during the meeting to repeal the agriculture reform laws.

"There was no discussion on the Centre's farm laws, or the demand for their repeal in the meeting today," the channel quoted him as saying.

A press release issued by the Punjab government, however, claimed that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find "urgent solution" to the apprehensions raised by the protesting farmers.

Singh also raised "concern over threat to the state’s agriculture by three farm laws", the statement added.

During the NITI Aayog meeting, Modi urged the states to give impetus to the private sector. The Prime Minister also highlighted the positive response received to the Union Budget 2021-22.

"At NITI Aayog meeting, six items were in focus - making India a manufacturing powerhouse, reimagining agriculture, improving physical infrastructure, accelerating human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level, and health and nutrition," Kumar told reporters.

Among chief ministers of opposition parties, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the government to focus on manufacturing to compete with China.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the prime minister to focus on "job creation" and ramping up "health services".