May 22, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nobody should talk about polarising people on basis of religion: Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today said nobody should seek to polarise the people on the basis of religion, in the wake of a statement by the Delhi archbishop that appeared to be critical of the BJP-led central government.

BJP president Amit Shah today said nobody should seek to polarise the people on the basis of religion, in the wake of a statement by the Delhi archbishop that appeared to be critical of the BJP-led central government. "I believe that nobody should talk of polarising the people on the basis of religion," he said.

At a press conference, the BJP chief also played down the support extended to the Archbishop, Anil Couto, by opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu, saying they would obviously back someone who talked about defeating the saffron party in elections.

In a letter written to all the parish priests and religious institutions under the Delhi archdiocese, Couto said a "turbulent political atmosphere" in the country posed a threat to India's constitutional principles and secular fabric.

Referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he asked for a "prayer campaign" for the country from May 13, marking the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima.

Several BJP leaders have come down heavily on the archbishop for his statement.

