App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nobody should be shouted down at varsities by saying 'you are anti-national': Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said universities need to be "safe spaces" where debates takes place and no one is shouted down after being branded an "anti-national".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said universities need to be "safe spaces" where debates takes place and no one is shouted down after being branded an "anti-national".

Every stream of thought needs to be encouraged in a varsity, he said, citing instances like one of his colleagues at the University of Chicago inviting President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Banon to speak, despite not agreeing with his views.

"We need to learn to respect universities as places where ideas are debated and you don't shout down the other side and say that no no you don't have the right to speak like this or you are anti-national," he told reporters here.

"We have to, as a society, create safe spaces where debates and discussions take place, where people using freedom, not licence, can express their views which can take the society forward," Rajan said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of announcing the launch of Krea University, which will be devoted to liberal arts and humanities apart from science.

"Any university will court controversy but the point is that controversy should be protected. Part of the point is to debate. Sometimes ideas that are unappealing come forward and are shot down.

"I think the process is good and over time these ideas become mainstream. For instance women's rights is something that was debated in the 19th century which overtime we have come to accept," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.