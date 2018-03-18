App
Mar 18, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nobody can question Modi government's integrity: Rajnath Singh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said while there could be a debate on the performance of the BJP-led government at the Centre, no one could raise a question about its integrity and intention.

After inaugurating a number of projects, he said, "There is no need to tell anyone as regards how our government is running the country. There can be a debate on whether more work has been done or less, but no one can raise a question on the integrity and intention of the government."

Singh also added that "no one has been able to gather the audacity of levelling corruption charges, involving even a single paisa, against any of our ministers".

Stating that economists all over the globe had started believing that India was the fastest growing economy in the world, he said, "At this point of time, the GDP growth rate is 7.5 percent. Global experts have expressed confidence that in the coming years, it can touch double digits."

Stating that the pace of laying new railway tracks in the country had gone up by four times since the government took over in 2014, the home minister said, "A target has been set to run all the trains using electricity by 2022. This will save around Rs 11,000 crore."

Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, further said, "A Rs 1,910-crore project to re-develop the Gomtinagar railway station as a world-class one has been approved. A fund of Rs 1,800 crore has also been sanctioned for the re-development of Charbagh station."

He added that the Alamnagar station, on the outskirts of Lucknow, was declared a satellite station.

The redevelopment of the Gomtinagar and Charbagh railway stations is being executed by NBCC (India) Ltd.

In a statement issued here today, the chairman-cum-managing director of the company, Anoop Kumar Mittal, said, "The re-development work related to the expansion and modernisation of railway stations, beautification of railway premises and building world-class infrastructure is in line with the government's thrust to make the railways the preferred choice for travelling.

"We will deploy the best of manpower and resources to mark these as iconic structures of Lucknow city.

