Nobel Peace Prize winner WFP involved in PDS reforms in India, introduces 'Annapurti' grain ATMs

The World Food Programme (WFP) was on October 10 awarded the coveted Nobel Peace Prize for "its efforts to combat hunger", and the body's work in India has been associated with carrying out reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and working with governments in introducing innovative solutions.

Stating that they are "deeply humbled", WFP's Country Director in India Bishow Parajuli told The Indian Express that the three pillars to fixing food system challenges include "national social protection systems, basic delivery of food and nutrition through school-based programmes and resilient food systems".

Among its contributions, the WFP has piloted the 'Annapurti' initiative, which is an automatic grain dispenser like the ATMs, built to check malpractices in the distribution system. Besides, during the COVID-19 pandemic WFP India also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide assistance for setting up of supplementary nutrition production units.

"WFP has been collaborating with the Department of Food and Public Distribution in areas relating to supply chain and rice fortification, and is promoting awareness among beneficiaries on best practices in the food sector," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told the newspaper.

"We are also in the process of finalising a memorandum of understanding between the Food Corporation of India and WFP India," Pandey added.

WFP has, on its part, said that its focus in India has been on transforming the PDS and working on fortification of food distributed under the mid-day meal programme. Moreover, according to the newspaper, the 'Annapurti' programme would also be introduced in other states, including Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The machines set up under this would be able to dispense two commodities at a speed of 25 kg per 1.3 minutes.

"This solution has become even more relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it allows beneficiaries to avail their entitlements accurately and at a time of the choice, thereby allowing for social distancing with minimal human contact," WFP India has said.