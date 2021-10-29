MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

No total ban on use of firecrackers, fireworks containing Barium salts prohibited: SC

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said however that no authority can be permitted violation of the directions issued by it and allow banned firecrackers under the guise of celebration.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Supreme Court Friday clarified that there is no total ban on use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain Barium salts are prohibited. A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said however that no authority can be permitted violation of the directions issued by it and allow banned firecrackers under the guise of celebration.

The apex court further asserted that celebration cannot be at the cost of the other's health. Under the guise of celebration, nobody can be permitted to infringe the right to health of others, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and nobody can be permitted to play with the life of the others, more particularly the senior citizens and the children, it said.

"It is made clear that there is no total ban on use of firecrackers. Only those firecrackers are banned, as directed hereinabove, which are found to be injurious to health and affecting the health of the citizens, more particularly the senior citizens and the children," the bench said.

Any lapse on part of States, agencies and UTs in implementing a ban on firecrackers shall be viewed very seriously, the top court said.

It directed all the states/Union Territories to give due publicity through electronic/print media and local cable services to make the people aware of the directions issued by the court on manufacture, use and sale of banned firecrackers.
PTI
Tags: #Diwali 2021 #firecracker ban #India #Supreme Court
first published: Oct 29, 2021 07:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.