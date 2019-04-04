No tax burden on middle class for 'Nyay' scheme: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said his party will not put additional tax burden on the middle class while implementing the 'Nyay' scheme, if voted to power, under which it has promised to give Rs 72,000 each to five crore poorest families.

The former finance minister also said it was a "promise" of the Congress not to increase the tax burden of the middle class.

"I have already said in press conference and various interviews: there will be no increase in the tax burden of the middle class. This is our promise," he said in a tweet.

The Congress Tuesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under a scheme called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate.

The Congress manifesto committee was headed by Chidambaram.