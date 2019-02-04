App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No stamping of boarding pass at T2 Mumbai airport till Feb end: Report

India had stopped the practice of stamping in-flight hand-bags on the similar lines after fixing loopholes from the trial run conducted for the same

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Flying out of Mumbai’s domestic terminal would not require stamping of the boarding pass, as the Mumbai airport authority is conducting a trial run at its Terminal 2 for the same.

According to a report in Times of India, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started a trial run at T2 till the end of February to eliminate the practice of stamping boarding pass.

“The trial commenced at Mumbai airport for domestic flights from T2 of Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara. Friskers will not stamp boarding passes of passengers as they are being scanned at e-gates at pre-security hold areas,” a senior CISF officer told the daily.

The report said that if the trial run goes successful, the practice would be permanently eliminated.

Chhtrapati Shivaji International Airport, run by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), is using this technology under the government’s digi-yatra scheme which has enabled it to allow passengers to scan their boarding passes’ QR code or bar code at pre-embarkation security checkpoints, at the e-gates, using their mobile phones.

India had stopped the practice of stamping in-flight hand-bags on the similar lines after fixing loopholes from the trial run conducted for the same.
