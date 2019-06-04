App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

No stamp duty for Navi Mumbai airport work-related contracts

The airport construction work includes excavation of minor minerals. The royalty charged for such excavation will also be waived, said a government official after the cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya here.

PTI
The Maharashtra cabinet June 4 decided not to charge stamp duty for contracts related to the construction of the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai near here.

Government agency CIDCO is developing the new airport.

The cabinet also decided to charge a flat stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for tri-party contracts for redevelopment of dilapidated and dangerous buildings in Mumbai.

This will reduce the cost of redevelopment, the cabinet note said.

The cabinet also decided to extend the Atal Sahakari Abhiyan, which finances projects of cooperative societies, for financial year 2019-20.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 10:28 pm

