No slum will be removed without discussions with urban affairs ministry and Delhi government: Railways

On August 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Railways to remove slums within three months.

The Indian Railways on September 14 said it will not remove any encroachment without proper decision taken jointly with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Delhi government.

"The Railway officials are convening regular meetings with all stakeholders, i.e, the Delhi government (with Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board on September 5) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (on September 10) to find means and ways to follow the order of the Supreme Court. The Railways will not remove any encroachment without proper decision along with the MoHUA and the state government," it said in a statement.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that the Centre is yet to take decision on removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi.

On August 31, the Supreme Court had directed the Railways to remove the 48,000 slum dwellings within three months.

Applications were filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken and 11 slum dwellers asking the apex court not to remove close to 2.4 lakh dwellers till alternative housing is provided to them.

