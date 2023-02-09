English
    No significant headway achieved on monetisation of assets of BSNL-MTNL: Parliamentary panel

    The department, however, has not furnished any reply on the present status to address the issue of reservation/designation of land with the state governments which was hampering the monetisation prospects, the panel observed.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
    The panel has also emphasised that necessary measures be taken by the Department of Telecom (DoT) for successful roll out of 4G services by BSNL.

    A parliamentary panel has said that "no significant headway" has been made so far on monetisation of assets of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL).

    The Standing Committee on Communications and IT, in its report, has emphasised its earlier recommendation that the matter of reservation/designation of land be taken up at the highest level of government for policy intervention so as to address the issue at the earliest and expedite the monetisation of assets of the telecom PSUs.

    "The department may keep the committee apprise of the progress made in this regard," said the panel in its report presented to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

    The report is on action taken by the government on the observations/ recommendations of the panel contained in an earlier report on 'Demands for Grants (2022-23)' of the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecom or DoT).