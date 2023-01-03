 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No 'severe+' AQI days, why Delhi saw a surprisingly improved air quality in 2022

Jan 03, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

According to the data shared by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), the recorded daily average values for two of the most dangerous particulate matter in air – PM10 and PM2.5 were even lower than 2021 when there were still some restrictions due to pandemic.

Even as the air quality continues to remain ‘very poor’ across Delhi, latest data shows the national capital has just recorded its lowest-ever daily average values of PM10 and PM2.5 in 2022. This excludes 2020 when pandemic-induced lockdown brought a sudden fall in pollution levels.

Not only has there been a reduction in the number of days with ‘severe’ AQI from 20 in 2022 to just 6 this year, Delhi in 2022 also saw no ‘severe +’ day when AQI shoots up to 450. While this may indicate the success of various preventive and mitigative field actions put into place, the astonishing drop in AQI has piqued scientists’ interest who are now investigating the same.

“While there is no denying that control measures must have worked, but we should not overlook the fact that 2022 saw some unprecedented and unusual natural conditions, that had not occurred in the previous years,” Dr Gufran Beig, Founder Project Director of India’s first air quality forecasting system SAFAR at IITM-Pune tells News18.

RARE TRIPLE-DIP LA NINA AND CHANGE IN WINDS

The senior scientist is referring to the ‘rare triple-dip La Nina’. A naturally occurring ocean phenomenon, La Nina, is characterised by cooling of the surface waters over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. While it occurs after every two to seven years, it does not stay for as long as it did this time — three consecutive years (2020-2022), and therefore, rare.