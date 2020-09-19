Rising COVID-19 cases forces Karnataka to rescind school visit for students of classes 9 to12

The Karnataka government on September 19 issued orders to restrict students of class 9 to 12 from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet their teachers, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, news agency ANI reported.

The students were allowed earlier by the state Education Department, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre on August 29. This was after a fall in the cases of infectious disease in the state.

As of September 19 evening, cumulatively 5.11 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,922 deaths and 4,04,841 discharges.

On August 29, Centre had allowed students between classes 9 and 12 to visit schools outside containment zones under Unlock 4.0.

The guidelines also allowed opening of higher education institutions for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental works.