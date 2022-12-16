 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI D Y Chandrachud

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

The CJI's announcement made in the apex court assumes significance in the wake of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday in which he said there was a feeling among the people that long court vacations were not very convenient for justice seekers.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who was sworn into office in November, will remain in office till November 10, 2024

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said no Supreme Court bench will be available from December 17 till January 1 during the ensuing winter vacations.

The CJI's announcement made in the apex court assumes significance in the wake of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday in which he said there was a feeling among the people that long court vacations were not very convenient for justice seekers.

"There will be no benches available from tomorrow till January 1," Justice Chandrachud informed the lawyers present in the courtroom at the outset.

Friday is the last working day of the top court before it goes on a two-week winter break. The apex court will reopen on January 2.

The issue regarding court vacations has been raised earlier also but judges, including former CJI N V Ramana, had said there is a misconception that judges stay in ultimate comfort and enjoy their holidays.

Delivering the inaugural Justice SB Sinha Memorial Lecture on 'Life of a Judge' in Ranchi in July, the then CJI Ramana had said judges spend sleepless nights rethinking their decisions.