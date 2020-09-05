No restriction or ban on filling up of posts, says finance ministry

There is no restriction on filling up of vacant posts or recruitment through government agencies, the finance ministry said on September 5, adding the circular issued the previous day was for procedure for creating positions.

The ministry’s department of expenditure on September 4 issued a set of instructions on expenditure management in the wake of the current fiscal situation. The circular called for rationalisation of public expenditure, containing non-developmental spending and ensuring enough resources were available for critical schemes.

"There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India. Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the list of measure, the government advised against expenditure on functions (celebration of Foundation Day, etc) and also on travel and mementoes for such events.

"In the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on Government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure," the department had said.

On September 2, the ministry asked ministries, departments, PSUs and public sector banks not to print calendars, diaries, greeting cards and schedulers. It also banned the printing of coffee-table books and instead encouraged use of e-books.