Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

No relevance of 'Shaurya Diwas' after SC verdict: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

Making an appeal against observing "Shaurya Diwas" on the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das here on Saturday said there was no relevance left for it after the apex court verdict.

"After the Supreme Court verdict clearing the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, there is no relevance left for observing either shaurya or gham programmes on December 6," said Nritya Gopal Das, who is also the head of the Maniram Dasji Chavani temple, in a release.

The mahant said just as the countrymen presented an example of peace and harmony to the world after the Supreme Court verdict, "we need not organise any public programme on December 6 and provide any opportunity that could lead to tensions".

He asked people to light earthen lamps in their homes and temples besides reciting Lord Ram's aarti to give a message of social harmony.

VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said his organisation would too not observe "Shaurya Diwas" on December 6.

After the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992, Hindu organisations, including the VHP, had been observing the anniversary.

Muslim organisations remembered the incident as the 'yaum-e-gham'.

The mahant said the carving of stone slabs for the temple would speed up soon.

"As of now, we are concentrating on the instructions of the Supreme Court given to the central government," he said.

Stressing that saints of Ayodhya had no dispute over the SC directives of setting up a trust for the temple construction, he said they had full faith in the government.

"All saints are united in the task of installing Ram Lala in a grand temple," he added.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Ayodhya dispute

