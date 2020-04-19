No relaxations in interstate, inter-district movement in Himachal Pradesh after April 20: Police chief

Marching contingent of police force during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade, at Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on August 13. (Image: PTI)

Himachal Pradesh police chief Sita Ram Mardi on Sunday said interstate and inter-district movement in the state during the lockdown will remain suspended after April 20.

His remarks come in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement last week that curbs could be eased in areas which are not coronavirus hotspots to allow some "select necessary activities" after April 20.

In a video statement, Mardi said some people are expecting that interstate and inter-district movement will be allowed after April 20.

"I want to make clear that no interstate or inter-district movement will be allowed. So remain wherever you are till further instructions," the director-general of police (DGP) said.

"Expectation leads to frustration and acceptance leads to peace and joy," he added.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. Modi on April 14 extended the lockdown till May 3.

Mardi also called on the people to cooperate with frontline workers like doctors, nurses and policemen in the fight against coronavirus.

The police and frontline coronavirus warriors are taking risks to check the spread of COVID-19, he said.

So the public should not misbehave with coronavirus warriors, rather they should treat them with respect, he said.

Recently, attacks on teams of police and healthcare workers conducting tests or trying to take coronavirus patients to hospitals have been reported from different parts of the country.

As of Saturday, Himachal Pradesh has reported 40 coronavirus cases and two deaths.