No regular vacation benches to be available in SC during winter vacation: CJI D Y Chandrachud

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

According to a notification issued by the apex court, an urgent fresh matter can be listed for hearing even during the two-week winter break by approaching the designated vacation officer.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said no regular vacation bench of the Supreme Court will be available from December 17 to January 1 during the winter vacation.

The CJI's announcement made in the apex court assumes significance in the wake of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, in which he said there is a feeling among people that long court vacations are not very convenient for justice seekers.

"There will be no benches available from tomorrow till January 1," Justice Chandrachud informed the lawyers present in the courtroom.

However, according to a notification issued by the apex court, an urgent fresh matter can be listed for hearing even during the two-week winter break by approaching the designated vacation officer.

Friday was the last working day of the top court before it goes on the two-week winter break. The apex court will reopen on January 2.

The issue regarding court vacations has been raised earlier also but judges, including former CJI N V Ramana, had said there is a misconception that judges stay in ultimate comfort and enjoy their holidays.