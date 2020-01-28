No real fear of ‘Muslim takeover’ in India, these are ways to demonise a population: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate in Economics Abhijit Banerjee on January 28 said that the fear of any "Muslim takeover in India" was baseless and that minorities in India, much like the United States, were "not really anywhere close to being dominant".

According to a report in The Times of India, Banerjee, who was speaking in Kolkata, said that minorities in India as well as US were "relatively economically and educationally deprived". He also spoke about the "fear of the Other" in sections of the population that he said might not be bigoted individually.

Banerjee, who received the Nobel Prize on December 10, 2019, also alluded to the "fringes of the ruling party" in India.

"There is talk about...at least from the fringes of the ruling party about the demographics of the Muslim population. These are just ways to demonise a population," Banerjee said, adding that many of these narratives did not have a real basis.

"I don't think there is any real fear that there will be a Muslim takeover in India," Banerjee said, adding that he does not want to join a political party but wants to "remain useful".

"Our current political positioning is well-crafted and nobody should think we are the enemy. We would like to work with whoever is doing something useful for society," Banerjee said.

Earlier, after the January 5 violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he had cautioned that the incident had "too many echoes of when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule".