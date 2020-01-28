App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No real fear of ‘Muslim takeover’ in India, these are ways to demonise a population: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Banerjee also spoke about the "fear of the Other" in sections of the population that he said might not be bigoted individually

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Nobel laureate in Economics Abhijit Banerjee on January 28 said that the fear of any "Muslim takeover in India" was baseless and that minorities in India, much like the United States, were "not really anywhere close to being dominant".

According to a report in The Times of India, Banerjee, who was speaking in Kolkata, said that minorities in India as well as US were "relatively economically and educationally deprived". He also spoke about the "fear of the Other" in sections of the population that he said might not be bigoted individually.

Banerjee, who received the Nobel Prize on December 10, 2019, also alluded to the "fringes of the ruling party" in India.

Close

"There is talk about...at least from the fringes of the ruling party about the demographics of the Muslim population. These are just ways to demonise a population," Banerjee said, adding that many of these narratives did not have a real basis.

related news

"I don't think there is any real fear that there will be a Muslim takeover in India," Banerjee said, adding that he does not want to join a political party but wants to "remain useful".

"Our current political positioning is well-crafted and nobody should think we are the enemy. We would like to work with whoever is doing something useful for society," Banerjee said.

Earlier, after the January 5 violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he had cautioned that the incident had "too many echoes of when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule".

"I think any Indian who cares about the nation’s image in the world should worry. This has too many echoes of the years when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule," Banerjee had told news channel CNN News18.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.