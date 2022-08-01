No question of India slipping into recession or stagflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 1 said that the central government has controlled its debt and that there is no question of India slipping into a recession or stagflation.

"India's general debt is also in a good position compared to many other countries," the finance minister added during a discussion on price rise in Lok Sabha.

The FM further said that despite lowering projections, India is still being recognised as the fastest-growing economy.

"Indian economy is showing very positive signs and has held inflation well within 7 percent despite global headwinds," the minister said. However, she added that global trade has not come back to normalcy.

The minister further said that the government has acted to reduce the cost of imports, and has drastically lowered duties on edible oils. As a result, prices of edible oil have corrected sharply.

She reminded that the GST Council's recent decisions were taken after detailed discussions after a consensus. "GST Council decided to impose tax on some pre-packaged and labelled food items in order to curb tax leakage; state representatives were part of the multi-layered decision-making process. It is hence unfair for the states to blame the centre", she said.

She reiterated that there is no GST on loose milk and other loose food items.

The finance minister mentioned that steel prices have come off recent highs, and that it will benefit MSMEs. She further added that India has adequate FX reserves, and the macroeconomic fundamentals are 'perfect'.

Sitharaman also criticised the Congress party for staging a walkout during the discussion.

In conclusion, she mentioned that the GST compensation cess has been extended until 2026 and that one month's GST compensation payment is yet to be paid to states. She asks the states to clear power generation and distribution companies' dues; names Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.