No public function in east Delhi park: National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal today restrained the civic bodies from allowing any public function at a park in Mayur Vihar area in east Delhi, noting that the "flora may be destroyed". A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim said that if the park is allotted for purposes like marriage and religious functions, there is a probability of the flora getting destroyed.

"As none of the respondents have filed replies in the case, we find justification in the argument of the applicant seeking interim orders. Considering that the size of the park is not very big, there is likelihood of the flora getting destroyed. Therefore, we restrain the respondents from allowing public function in the park," the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on July 23.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Shalini Tyagi, seeking directions to restrain the forest department and others from chopping trees in "Mahavir Vatika" in Mayur Vihar Phase-II to protect the environment and ecology of the area.

The petition alleged that a total of 25 full grown trees have been axed and the civic bodies were planning to chop more trees. She had also submitted photographs before the NGT to show the actual condition of the park.

The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Mohod, alleged that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation allots the park for functions after taking requisite fees in spite of the fact that there was a community hall in the area.

"The greenery of the park has vanished and environment has degraded due to illegal cutting of trees and frequent use of the park for public functions," the plea said.