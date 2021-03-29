No protests or rallies in Karnataka for 15 days, no lockdown to be imposed, says state govt

Representative image

The Karnataka government on March 29 said that no protests or rallies will be allowed in the state for 15 days. It also said that no lockdown will be imposed in the state.

According to ANI reports, the government also said that in lieu of rising cases in apartments, no parties and celebrations will be allowed.



For 15 days from today no protests, rallies will be allowed. Number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear mask: Karnataka Government

— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

"There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear masks," the government was quoted as saying.

The government has also said it will not be shutting down schools and colleges.

"We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," it was quoted as saying by ANI.

A coordination committee of 8 IAS officers has been constituted to review and take action to control the COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru, along with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) commissioner, administrator and officials.

Out of the eight states that accounted for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 new COVID-19 cases reported in India on March 29, Karnataka stood at the second position, only after Maharashtra.

Currently, India's active caseload has reached 5,21,808 on March 29 which constituted 4.33 per cent of the total infections. The cumulative recoveries stood at 11,355,993 as 32,231 recoveries were added in the day. As many as 291 deaths were reported which took the death toll to 161,843.