 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

No prospect of recession in India, economy to grow 6-7% in next fiscal: Former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

Responding to a question on some states switching to the old pension scheme (OPS), Rajiv Kumar said, "That's a backward step. and I don't think that should be taken."

(Source: ShutterStock)

India will still grow at 6-7 per cent in the next 2023-24 fiscal even as the economy may be affected by uncertain global conditions, former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said amid growing fears of the world slipping into a recession.

Kumar further said there is a synchronized downturn in the US, Europe, Japan and also in China and that could take the global economy into a recession in the coming months.

"Thankfully, there is no such prospect of recession in India, because although our growth may be negatively affected by the global conditions, we will still manage to grow at 6-7 per cent in 2023-24," he told PTI in an interview.

The World Bank on October 6 projected a 6.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy for 2022-23, a drop of one percentage point from its June 2022 projections, citing the deteriorating international environment, while IMF projected a growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2022 as compared to 8.7 per cent in 2021 for India.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has said the global economy is moving from a world of relative predictability to one of greater uncertainty.

Replying to a question on high inflation, Kumar said retail inflation will probably be in the range of  6-7 per cent for some more time.