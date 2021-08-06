MARKET NEWS

English
No proposal yet to restore concessions in ticket fares: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The national transporter offers 51 different types of concessions to a variety of people, including senior citizens who enjoy up to 50 percent rebate on tickets of all trains

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 10:03 PM IST
Indian Railways. Representative image.

The railways on August 6 said there is no proposal yet to restore concessions offered to certain categories of people in ticket fares after the facility was stopped due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, In view of the pandemic and Covid protocol, concession to all categories of passengers (except four categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn from March 20, 2020 till further advice. At present, there is no proposal to restore the concessions.

The national transporter offers 51 different types of concessions to a variety of people, including senior citizens who enjoy up to 50 percent rebate on tickets of all trains.

Teachers, war widows, awardees, artists, sportspersons, farmers, medical professionals and youths are among the different classes who enjoy concessional travel.
