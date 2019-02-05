App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to scrap sedition law: Government tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said amendments in criminal laws are a continuous process and are made in consultation with various stakeholders, including the state governments.

Representative Image
Representative Image
The government informed the Lok Sabha on February 5 that there is no proposal to scrap the sedition law, under which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," he said, replying to a written question on whether the government is mulling to scrap the colonial-era sedition law.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:02 pm

