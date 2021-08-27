No proposal to revise Covishield dose gap for now, says NK Arora

(Representative image: Reuters)

Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of NTAGI, on August 26 clarified that there is no proposal to change the gap between two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

Arora's statement came hours after media reports claimed that the government is reconsidering the 84-day gap span of Covishield doses.

The current gap between two doses of the vaccine has been set at 12-16 weeks for all adults.

World Health Organization (WHO) recommends an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between two doses of the Covishield vaccine.

"There are several studies and programmatic data collection processes are on to assess the vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI is reviewing the vaccine effectiveness data on a regular basis. Currently, there is no proposal for change in the dose interval for Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V is under consideration," Arora said, as quoted by PTI.

The government in May had further extended the gap between the two doses of Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks and said the decision to increase the gap was based on scientific evidence.

Based on emerging data, India would revisit the dosage interval for the Covishield vaccine and take appropriate action, Arora had earlier said.

On the decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield from four-six weeks to 12-16 weeks, he had said the move was based on scientific decision and there was no dissenting voice among members of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).