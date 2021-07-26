MARKET NEWS

No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan made the statement in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.'Any such proposal for amending the name of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is not under consideration of the government,' he said.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan | Source: Reuters

Dharmendra Pradhan | Source: Reuters


Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday ruled out any proposal to rename the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras as IIT Chennai.

 Madras city was renamed as Chennai in 1996 by the Tamil Nadu government.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #IIT Chennai #IIT Madras #India
first published: Jul 26, 2021 03:25 pm

