English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel, says UP govt

Replying to Samajwadi Party (SP) member Narendra Verma during the question hour in the state Assembly, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said, "There is no proposal under consideration to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in view of the resources and financial requirements for improving health facilities and other developmental works keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic."

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST

There is no proposal to reduce tax on petrol and diesel as revenue is needed to ensure betterment of health services and other development works due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

Replying to Samajwadi Party (SP) member Narendra Verma during the question hour in the state Assembly, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said, "There is no proposal under consideration to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in view of the resources and financial requirements for improving health facilities and other developmental works keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic."

Currently, consumers in Uttar Pradesh are getting diesel at a lower price than the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttarakhand, he said.

Similarly, petrol is available at lower prices here as compared to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Orissa, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, he added.

About the decrease in LPG prices, the minister said since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came in force on July 1, 2017, the state has no right to reduce the tax. It is for the GST council to decide on it, he said.

Close
The opposition Congress and SP staged a walkout, saying the government was "anti-farmers, anti-women, and anti-common man".
PTI
TAGS: #diesel #fuel #India #petrol #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Feb 25, 2021 02:21 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.