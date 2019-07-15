App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to recognise one year Master's degree from foreign countries: HRD Ministry

The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

There is no proposal at present to recognise one year postgraduate degree obtained from foreign countries, the HRD Ministry said on July 15.

The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"As per the current policy, equivalence is accorded by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) only for those Master's degree awarded by approved, recognised or accredited foreign universities that are of two-year duration," he said.

Close

The minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of qualifications at multilateral basis is not practicable due to variation in higher education system worldwide.

related news

"No such panel specifically to recognise one year Master's degree from foreign university, has been set up. However, a committee under the chairpersonship of chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), was set up to look into the problems of equivalence of qualifications, obtained in a foreign country, at various stages of education system. The committee gave its recommendations, which were centered around the principle of mutual respect for the academic sovereignty of each country," Nishank added.

He said as per the recommendations of the UGC committee, India may enter into an agreement with such countries where there is a difference between recognition of degrees and they have put in place a rigorous system of approval, accreditation or quality assurance of their higher educational institutions.

"Their programme of studies and an attempt may be made to recognise higher education institutions in the respective countries and such qualifications will be treated as equivalent to qualifications in India, level-by-level and vice versa," he said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #HRD Ministry #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.