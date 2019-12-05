No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt

The government was asked whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.
The government is not considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 or after completion of 33 years of service, the Rajya Sabha was informed on December 5.
"No sir. There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 04:56 pm