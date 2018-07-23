App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to hike incentive to construct toilets: Govt

Replying to a query during the question hour, Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi said as many as 417 districts and 3,99,850 villages in the country have been declared as Open Defecation Free as on July 20, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is no proposal at present to increase incentive or subsidy given to build toilets under the rural Swacch Bharat Mission, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

He said there was no proposal to increase the amount allocated for building toilets. Under the Swacch Bharat Mission-Gramin, each eligible beneficiary gets Rs 12,000 as an incentive or subsidy to build a low cost but good quality household toilet.

The Centre and the state contribute to this incentive in the ratio of 60:40.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

