No proposal to extend ITR filing deadline: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

By 3 pm on December 31, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

There is no proposal to extend the deadline to file income tax returns, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on December 31.

The Revenue Secretary added: “Income tax return filing is going on smoothly. By 3 pm on December 31, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed. This year 60 lakh more returns have been filed.”

As per a tweet by the Income Tax department, more than 5.5 crore ITRs were filed for AY 2021-22 till 11:30 am on December 31.

“Out of these, a total of 5,42,50,257 ITRs were filed up to 30.12.2021 including 32,91,698 ITRs for AY 21-22 filed on the day itself,” the IT department added.

Also read: Haven't filed your ITR yet? Here's what happens if you miss the deadline today

Earlier on December 26, the I-T department informed that over 4.43 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for 2020-21 fiscal have been filed, including over 11.68 lakh returns filed on December 25.

The extended deadline for filing ITR by individuals ends on December 31. The original deadline for filing income tax returns was July 31, 2021.

While the extended date to file ITR for AY 2021-22 is December 31, 2021, one can file a belated return till March 31, 2022. However, a belated return will attract late-filing fees of up to Rs 10,000 under section 234F.
