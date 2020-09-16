172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|no-proposal-to-change-retirement-age-of-central-govt-employees-union-minister-jitendra-singh-5849201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to change retirement age of central govt employees: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The Centre was asked whether there was a proposal to retire employees of central and state governments after completing a maximum service period of 30 years.

PTI

There is no proposal to change the age of retirement of central government employees, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

"There is no proposal to change the age of superannuation of central government employees. The state government employees are governed by the rules/regulations framed by their respective state governments," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Centre was asked whether there was a proposal to retire employees of central and state governments after completing a maximum service period of 30 years.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jitendra Singh #Retirement

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.