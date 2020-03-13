App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to ban buffalo meat, fish exports: Govt

During Question Hour, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, said, "There is no proposal to ban the export of buffalo meat or any meat or fish."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
The government on March 13 said in Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to ban the export of buffalo meat or fish.

Replying to a supplementary, he said India exports buffalo meat and fish to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore.

In reply to another query, he said upkeep of cowsheds fall under the purview of states.

Not much aid could be extended to cowsheds from the Animal Welfare Board given its meagre Rs 4 crore budget which also takes care of salary and wages of employees, he said.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Department of animal husbandary and Dairy #India #Indian exports #Rajya Sabha

