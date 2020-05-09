App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal on record so far to run 'Shramik Special' trains to West Bengal: Railway officials

The Indian Railways reaction came minutes after the TMC said they have already planned to run eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a slugfest over the transportation of stranded migrants to West Bengal, railway officials on Saturday said there was no proposal on record so far with the national transporter to run any more 'Shramik Special' trains to the state.

The Indian Railways reaction came minutes after the TMC said they have already planned to run eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana.

The railway said they did not even have the proposal yet for the train, which the TMC claimed has been scheduled from Hyderabad to Malda on Saturday at 3 pm.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

The Indian Railways has so far run only two trains to West Bengal, one from Rajasthan and the other from Kerala.

According to the guidelines issued by the railways for these trains, the proposal has to be received from both the states along with the number of passengers for these trains to run.

The officials said the railways has 47 planned for Saturday so far, none of them were bound for West Bengal.

The TMC on Saturday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "lying" about the West Bengal government not allowing trains to reach the state, and said they have already planned eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana.

Shah on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying while the centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants to return home, it is not getting expected support from the state.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here.

First Published on May 9, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways #Mamata Banerjee #migrant workers #TMC #west bengal

