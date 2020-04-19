App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal for reduction of pension: Centre

There is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is being contemplated by the government in this respect, the Centre said on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is being contemplated by the government in this respect, the Centre said on Sunday. The assertion assumes significance as rumours are afloat that the government is contemplating reduction or stoppage of pension.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) that, in the wake of the current pandemic COVID-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the government is contemplating a reduction or stoppage of pension which has become a source of worry for the pensioners,” the government said in a communique.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the government in this respect. Instead, the government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners," the communique issued by the DoPPW said.

There are 65.26 lakh central government pensioners.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #department of pensions and pensioners #India #Pension

