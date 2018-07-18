No proposal before TRAI to amend interconnection usage charges

Telecom regulator TRAI has no proposal under consideration to amend the Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC), Communication Minister Manoj Sinha said today.

Sinha said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regularly assesses the tariff and IUC and an exercise on this was carried out a few months ago.

"Presently, there is no such proposal under consideration in TRAI to amend interconnection usage charges," he said during Question Hour.

Telecom operators levy interconnection charges on incoming calls from the network of the other operator. These charges are passed on to subscribers by service providers.