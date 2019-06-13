No proof to prosecute Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta molestation case, says police

Mumbai police has informed a local court that they have no evidence to prosecute actor Nana Patekar in a molestation case lodged against him by actor Tanushree Dutta.

The suburban Oshiwara police on June 12 filed a 'B Summary' report before a metropolitan magistrate in Andheri, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told PTI.

A 'B-Summary' report is filed when the police do not find any evidence against the accused person to file a charge sheet and seek trial.

Dutta filed a complaint against Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008.