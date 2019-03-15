No problem with central forces: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said the state will not have any problem if central forces are deployed in the state ahead of the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.

The Election Commission Friday deployed seven companies of central para-military forces in as many districts of the state. Three more companies will join them late this evening.

"The state government was informed of the arrival of the (central) forces. Let them come, we don't have any problem," Banerjee, also Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

Banerjee was asked to comment on the statement of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh that the Trinamool Congress is averse to the deployment of central forces in the state.

Senior state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim later said the TMC had won the 2016 Assembly elections bagging 211 of the 294 seats, when central forces were on duty.

The party had won by huge margin in by-polls to a Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies when central forces had been deployed, the senior TMC leader said.

"Central forces guard the polling booths and provide security to voters. We have no issue if voters feel secure," Hakim said.