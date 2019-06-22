App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

No political interference in drafting of National Education Policy: K Kasturirangan

The HRD ministry has directed all the state governments to submit a review report, including suggestions on the NEP, by the end of June.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

There was no political interference during the drafting of the National Education Policy, chairman of the drafting committee K Kasturirangan said on June 21.  Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of a lecture on the New Education Policy organised by the Central University of Rajasthan, he sought to address the concerns of states ruled by parties other than the BJP.

"The policy is drafted by experts with no political interference. It has preserved the sanctity of the states and the Centre. Nobody has to worry about it."

His statement came in response to a question on Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara's objections to some of the provisions of the draft policy which he termed as against the federal system of the country.

The HRD ministry has directed all the state governments to submit a review report, including suggestions on the NEP, by the end of June.

Responding to a question on the frequent changes in the textbooks in Rajasthan, he said, "There has to be a national policy for the textbook revision and a national consensus over the developments and events happened in the past.”

First Published on Jun 22, 2019 08:55 am

tags #education #India

