Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

No policeman should enter Puri's Jagannath temple with weapons and shoes: Supreme Court

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees and said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.
