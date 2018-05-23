App
May 23, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

No plans to reduce VAT on fuel, indicates Guj Deputy CM

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Gujarat government today indicated that it has no immediate plans to reduce the Value Added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, claiming that such tax revenue is the key source of income.

Talking to reporters here today, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the state government had already provided a relief to the people by reducing VAT on fuel last year.

"Fuel prices change as per the international crude prices. There are many states where VAT is higher than what it is in Gujarat today. VAT on fuel is the main source of income for us," Patel said in response to a query.

Presently, the state government charges 20 percent VAT and 4 percent cess on both petrol and diesel.

"Gujarat is the only state which had reduced VAT some time back to give relief to the citizens. Though VAT on fuel in many states is higher than Gujarat, these states have not reduced this tax like we had done," Patel, who also handles Finance portfolio, said.

He added that although the prices are increasing, the use of petrol and diesel is not decreasing.

Putting the onus on the Centre, he said, "Let's hope that something fruitful in this regard transpires in today's meeting between Union Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and oil companies".

In October last year, the state government had reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel by 4 percent. Prior to that, the state government used to charge 24 percent VAT on petrol and diesel.

