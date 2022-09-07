English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years: Dharmendra Pradhan

    "Merger of NEET, JEE and CUET is currently a concept, a thought, and the government has not yet decided upon it in principle," Pradhan said

    PTI
    September 07, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST
    Dharmendra Pradhan

    Dharmendra Pradhan

    There are no plans to merge engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for next two years, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

    He said the merger of exams is currently only a "concept" and not "decision", adding that students should not be afraid. University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had last month said JEE and NEET will be merged with the CUET in future.

    "Merger of NEET, JEE and CUET is currently a concept, a thought, and the government has not yet decided upon it in principle," Pradhan said while interacting with students, mostly hailing from his home state Odisha, of Allen Career Institute here during his one-day visit to the city on Tuesday.

    "There is no proposal of merging NEET, JEE with CUET and it will take at least two years to decide upon the concept of a merger of the three exams and to conduct a combined test," he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #CUET #merger #NEET
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 08:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.