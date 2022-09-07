No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan

There are no plans to merge engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for next two years, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

He said the merger of exams is currently only a "concept" and not "decision", adding that students should not be afraid. University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had last month said JEE and NEET will be merged with the CUET in future.

"Merger of NEET, JEE and CUET is currently a concept, a thought, and the government has not yet decided upon it in principle," Pradhan said while interacting with students, mostly hailing from his home state Odisha, of Allen Career Institute here during his one-day visit to the city on Tuesday.

"There is no proposal of merging NEET, JEE with CUET and it will take at least two years to decide upon the concept of a merger of the three exams and to conduct a combined test," he added.