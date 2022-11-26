 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No plans to increase Amul milk prices in near future: GCMMF MD R S Sodhi

Nov 26, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

GCMMF mainly sells milk in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai markets.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk under the Amul brand, has no plans to increase prices of milk in the near future, its MD R S Sodhi said.

GCMMF mainly sells milk in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai markets. The cooperative sells more than 150 lakh litres of milk per day, out of which Delhi-NCR accounts for nearly 40 lakh litres.

Earlier this week, Mother Dairy hiked prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market, citing rise in input cost.

Asked whether GCMMF has any plans to increase milk prices following Mother Dairy's rate hike, Sodhi said: "There are no plans in near future." He further said input costs have not gone up much since the last retail price increase by GCMMF in October.

In mid-October, GCMMF raised the prices of Amul Gold (full-cream) and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre each across all markets except for poll-bound Gujarat, where assembly elections will be held in early December.

Amul Gold price was increased from Rs 61 to Rs 63 per litre. Buffalo milk price was raised from Rs 63 to Rs 65 per litre.